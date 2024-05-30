Woman who burgled small business has four months' jail hanging over head

A Warrnambool woman who burgled a small south-west bakery has four months' jail hanging over her head.
Jessica Chittleborough, 29, previously pleaded guilty to offences and on May 30, 2024, was placed on a 12-month correction order.
She appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court where she was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said if the order was breached, the woman would come back before him and be jailed for up to four months.
He said Chittleborough had been found unsuitable for a correction order, which the woman's lawyer explained was only due to her client's resistance to counselling.
A police prosecutor said if the court was not prepared to place Chittleborough on the order then the only other sentencing option was jail.
Chittleborough's sentencing was deferred for about five months with the magistrate previously telling her that if she proved she had "really turned a page", then she would avoid jail.
He said on Thursday it was fortunate she had remained drug-free in the community.
But he reiterated that those who committed burglaries needed to be punished.
The court was previously told Chittleborough burgled Chitticks Bakery on August 15, 2023.
She entered the Warrnambool building with a key from a former employee who had been dismissed from the business due to her drug use.
The two offenders stole $480 in cash before fleeing in a nearby vehicle at great speed.
The co-accused, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, admitted her involvement and in December 2023 was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
It followed a number of successful shoplifting attempts earlier in the year and the theft of a Bank of Melbourne card.
A week after the card's owner reported it missing, Chittleborough made six transactions within eight minutes at Kmart in Gateway Plaza, racking up a bill of more than $400.
When the card was found at the defendant's residence months later, she claimed she knew the owner's family and was intending on returning it.
A police prosecutor previously said Chittleborough had also been caught speeding on several occasions, including at 160kmh in Winslow.
On that occasion the learner driver failed to pull over for police who had activated their red and blue flashing lights.
Chittleborough was disqualified from driving for 30 months.
