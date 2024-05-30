'Been a long road': Broken leg, four knee surgeries but milestone in sight

"Relief" is the overwhelming emotion for unassuming Cobden footballer Jack Hutt ahead of his 100th senior game for the Bombers.
It's taken longer than expected but the 26-year-old utility will bring up the milestone on Saturday, June 1, 2024 when his side hosts North Warrnambool Eagles in round eight of the Hampden league.
The talented footballer debuted a decade ago in 2014 but has been plagued by persistent injuries since.
"It's been a long road," Hutt told The Standard.
"I played my first game in 2014 at the end of that year because I broke my leg at the start of that year and then I've had a reconstruction, so I missed 12 months and then I've done (ruptured) an ACL as well.
"I've had a lot of knee troubles. I think I've had one reco and two or three clean-outs on the knee. And I've done the ACL on my other one but I haven't had it fixed yet, it's holding up OK at the minute.
"I don't know why I'm playing to be honest."
Hutt admitted it hurt watching big games from the sidelines, such as Cobden's 2017 preliminary final appearance.
No one would have begrudged him for giving the game away but a love for football, his home club and a fear of being "stuck in the one routine" kept him going.
His children, aged seven, five and two, also fuelled his resilience.
"There were plenty of times there (I considered giving up)," he said.
"...The older boys are mad on the footy. It sort of gives you a bit of drive to keep going."
Hutt, who played for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels under 18 side as a youngster, lists playing in the Bombers' elimination final win against Koroit last year as a career highlight.
He was one of the side's best players in the game which was his first senior football final for the club.
There are also other moments that have stood out for Hutt.
"I played a couple of games with my brother Joe, that was something pretty special," he said.
"Milestone games and stuff like that are good. Playing in good mates' milestone games like Paul Pekin and a few guys like that."
Hutt has appeared in just about every position across his career but currently plays in the backline, where he joked "they're probably trying to hide me at the moment".
The 99-gamer also captained the Bombers for two years alongside Pekin before handing over the reins after the 2023 campaign.
"I just didn't think I could commit to it as well as I wanted to anymore," he said.
"I did that for two years with Paul which was probably another great achievement.
"It was something I always wanted to do and I really cherished doing it with Paul."
The Bombers have endured a mixed start to the year and sit fifth after seven games with Hutt featuring in six of them.
The side won its opening three matches, then lost its next three before defeating Portland 14.15 (99) to 11.12 (78).
"I think we've just got to put it all together at the moment," Hutt said of Cobden's start to the season.
"We were probably missing a couple of guys with injuries and with these guys we've recruited it might have taken everyone a little bit of time to gel together. I think we're starting to gel as a team now and things should roll on...
"We're probably lacking a bit of polish with our skills but on the weekend we brought the pressure and if we can put pressure on teams early and get a jump on them I think we'll be right."
Hutt, a dairy farmer in Bostocks Creek, is unsure whether Saturday's game will be his last senior football milestone.
"Things are pretty busy with the farm and the kids and my body's pretty buggered," he said.
"I'd like to think so (I've got more to come) but I might just be a washed-up back pocket in the twos from now on. We'll see how we go."
