Expansion more important than ever as staff contend with national crisis

The opening of Emma House's new Warrnambool office is more important than ever as frontline workers contend with the national crisis of violence against women, the agency's chief executive officer says.
The Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (SAFV Centre), known locally as Emma House, celebrated the special milestone with staff, board members and stakeholders on May 30, 2024.
Emma House was absorbed by the larger Geelong-based centre in 2023 following a unanimous vote by staff the year before.
SAFV Centre chief executive officer Helen Bolton said the timing of the Kepler Street opening was more important than ever given the prevalence of violence across the region and in the media.
SAFV Centre chairperson Renee Fiolet said the agency was a client-centred organisation established in 1978.
"Our organisation has a long and proud history and was established by passionate women leaders in our community, offering support to women experiencing violence when no other services existed," she said.
"In December 2022 following robust consultation and due diligence Emma House members voted unanimously in favour of the acquisition of Emma House by The SAFV Centre.
"October last year marked our first official day as one organisation."
Dr Fiolet said there had been a lot of work uniting the organisations in the almost two years since the merger process started.
"It's been an exciting, rewarding and fulfilling time for all involved with the client held at the centre of everything we do," she said.
"Today is another key milestone as we move into a wonderfully bright, safe and welcoming space for women and children to seek support and safety from our organisation."
Dr Fiolet said the focus was to create a strong and sustainable future for people impacted by violence across its regional locations in the south-west, Barwon and Wimmera regions.
She said through a trauma-informed approach the agency now offered a number of services supporting a victim's recovery, including 24-hour crisis response, case management, therapeutic counselling and group programs, legal services, and refuge and housing support.
Dr Fiolet said the completion of the new site, coupled with the upcoming works for the existing building across Kepler Street, represented a new era for the organisation.
She said the Emma House board started the process of seeking a new space a number of years ago and had funded the refurbishment from reserves.
"I'm thrilled clients and staff have a modern and spacious facility," she said.
She said she was proud to have used many local businesses and trades to create the new space, and thanked Ngarrindjeri woman and artist Emma Steinhouse for her contribution.
Dr Fiolet said Ms Steinhouse's art, which donned the walls of the new building, helped create a sense of calm, safety and security for clients.
