'Warrnambool is our second home', says Emma Memma ahead of show in city

Warrnambool could one day be home to the former yellow Wiggle and one of Australia's most-loved children's performers.
Emma Watkins, whose stage name is Emma Memma, loves the south-west.
Her husband Oliver Brian grew up in Woodford and attended Brauer College.
His parents still live in the region and Mr Brian proposed to Ms Watkins at the bridge overlooking the river at Woodford.
Watkins, 34, said the couple visited Warrnambool "as much as we can".
"We would live there in a heartbeat if we could, but we've just got too much travelling to sustain that at the moment."
Watkins is bringing her Boop and Twirl Tour to Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, July 14.
It will be a family affair, with Mr Brian doing a lot of the work behind the scenes and a large number of his family members will also be in attendance.
"Ollie will be mixing the sounds and managing the show from back stage," Ms Watkins said.
She said the audience will be treated to an action-packed show with Emma and her friends Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly, Waffles the Wombat and their favourite Memma mates.
"I can't wait to twirl with everyone on our Boop and Twirl Tour," Ms Watkins said.
"We have had such a lovely year meeting so many families at preschools, libraries and events around the country but now it's time to dance.
"Our brand new show is bigger, brighter and more twirly and we are so looking forward to seeing you there."
Watkins delighted fans when she visited the Warrnambol Library ahead of a show at the Lighthouse Theatre in September last year.
She is a favourite with all ages.
When asked how she got her stage name, she said it was because she noticed children used to call her a mix of Emma and Mumma.
"It happened organically and we've kept it as part of our show," Watkins said.
She is currently in Adelaide filming a show titled Teenage Boss for the ABC.
"It's been great, it's been hilarious," Watkins said.
The premise of the show is that teenage members of 10 households take over the finances for a month.
Tickets for Emma Memma's show are available at the Lighthouse Theatre website.
