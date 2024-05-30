'We will fight on': Community group vows to bring aged care centre to town

The Terang community will fight to open a new aged care facility in the town.
It's been 12 months since Lyndoch Living announced it was closing May Noonan aged care, a 40-bed facility which had 18 residents. The centre was then sold in November 2023 to Cobden-based Monk Ag Services, which is using it for key worker housing.
A group of seven dedicated community members has formed Terang Aged Care Futures and the members are determined to see a new facility open in the coming years.
Co-chair Ken McSween said the closure had been devastating to the community.
"We've got an ageing population and at some point people won't be able to stay at home anymore," Mr McSween said.
He said a number of residents had been forced to move to aged care facilities in other towns.
"It's very hard for people when they have to move away from family and friends," Mr McSween said.
He said the group was looking to work with a consultant to prepare a business case for an aged care facility.
Mr McSween said all funding options would be explored.
He said the committee was dedicated to ensuring the facility would be sustainable, which may mean less beds than May Noonan had.
Lyndoch Living said low and declining occupancy had combined with chronic staffing difficulties to make operating the facility unsustainable.
"If we are going to do this, we must do it properly," Mr McSween said.
"We need to ensure it is sustainable."
Mr McSween said the committee knew it would take some time to see a new aged care facility open in the town.
"We've accepted the fact that it's not going to happen overnight," he said.
Mr McSween said there had been a groundswell of support for the group's efforts.
"The support from the community has been overwhelming," he said.
Mr McSween said while community members remained disappointed over the closure, it was time to look for alternative options.
"You cannot keep looking back, you have to look forward," he said.
Mr McSween said the group would be keen to hear from anyone with experience bringing a similar facility to a community.
The push for a new facility comes after Lyndoch Living announced it would merge with Respect Group Limited on June 1, 2024.
