The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Council can't be all the answers': New look at housing project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposed home which features a partial brick facade.
A proposed home which features a partial brick facade.

More detailed designs of what a proposed key worker housing project at Dennington could look like have been released.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.