Dynamic pair combine talents for art exhibition

Art lovers will get double the joy when they attend the latest exhibition at the F Project in Warrnambool.
Killarney artists Ricky Schembri and Alexandra Davis have combined their talents to host a joint show, Two's Company.
The exhibition includes 32 works of art, 18 from Schembri and 14 from Davis.
The exhibition, which is open from 10am to 4pm, is in its final days and will conclude this Sunday afternoon.
It is the second time the two artists have combined for an exhibition, with Schembri's work mainly pastels while Davis works with mixed media.
Both landscapes and streetscapes feature in the exhibition.
"We think it is a really interesting exhibition," Schembri said.
"We both have strong local connections so it is nice to have this exhibition here in Warrnambool.
"The other time we had a joint exhibition was in Sherbrooke."
