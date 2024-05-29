The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dynamic pair combine talents for art exhibition

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
May 30 2024 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Killarney artist Ricky Schembri. Picture by Anthony Brady
Killarney artist Ricky Schembri. Picture by Anthony Brady

Art lovers will get double the joy when they attend the latest exhibition at the F Project in Warrnambool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.