BOM guarantees rain, wind gusts up to 90kmh in severe weather warning

A severe weather warning was issued this morning for elevated parts of Victoria, including the Grampians and the Otway Ranges.
The warning is for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain today, May 30, and tomorrow.
A vigorous cold front is approaching from the west of the state today and will progress across Victoria, clearing by late Friday morning.
According to the Bureau Of Meteorology this will strengthen the pressure gradient and north to north-westerly winds across elevated areas and their immediate lee slopes during today and Friday.
Heavy rainfall is expected to develop over the ranges in north-eastern Victoria from late this evening into early Friday morning.
For the Grampians and Otway Ranges strong winds are tipped averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are developing this morning.
Winds are expected to ease over the Otways late this morning, and over the Grampians by mid-afternoon today.
Locations which may be affected include Bright, Mount Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mount Buller and Omeo.
A 113 km/h wind gust was recorded at Mount William at 4.18am in Halls Gap and a 90 km/h wind gust was recorded at Mount Hotham at 4.37am.
Today in Warrnambool it will be cloudy with a very high chance of rain, most likely this afternoon and evening.
Winds will be northerly 25 to 40 km/h decreasing to 20 to 25 km/h in the evening then tending north-westerly 25 to 30 km/h in the late evening.
The city is expecting a top of 18 degrees, with Hamilton 16, Colac, Mortlake, Heywood and Portland 17 and Port Fairy 18.
There's a guarantee of rain in Warrnambool today according to the bureau, between 2-8mm, and 100 per cent again tomorrow, between 1-5mm.
Tops for Warrnambool on Friday and Saturday are tipped to be a brisk 15 degrees.
The weather warning was issued at 5am this morning and will be updated at 11am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
