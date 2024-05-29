'Very pleasing': Council passes cost savings onto property owners

Less cash will come from the pockets of south-west property owners after infrastructure upgrades came in cheaper than expected.
It comes as Corangamite Shire councillors voted to pass on cost savings to residents contributing to a Special Charge Scheme for a footpath on the eastern side of Cameron Street from Neil Avenue to McWilliam Street, Terang at an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, May 28.
The total cost of the project was estimated to be $95,643 based on previous projects and market rates, but came in at $79,805.
That meant residents benefiting from the project would have to pay $19,951 rather than $23,661.
The total cost to be recovered from the owners, with additional footpath strengthening, would be $20,751.
Councillors had the option of treating the cost savings as general revenue.
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said it was a great result.
"It's very pleasing to be able to return some of that expense to the joining property owners," she said.
"This path has been such a success in Terang, I've just had so much positive feedback about it and everyone's loving it."
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein agreed.
"We were seeing people walking along Cameron Street in the dark," she said.
"There was also an opportunity when we did the site visit ... for the people who live in Cameron Street to point out some issues they had with drainage.
"As a result of that there's been some quite significant drainage works carried out in Cameron Street as well as the footpath."
Works were also completed on the extension of the existing concrete footpath on the northern side of Parrott Street, east of Victoria Street, to Walker Street in Cobden.
It improved access to the town centre to the north and to Cobden Health Services to the south.
The final cost for benefiting property owners was $6,826, just less than what was estimated at the time of the declaration of the Special Charge Scheme.
The total cost to be recovered from the owners, with additional footpath strengthening, would be $7246.
