Semi-final bound: Last-gasp goal sees school footy side snatch victory

A goal in the dying seconds has lifted Emmanuel College into the semi-finals of the School Sport Victoria premier boys' football competition.
Rising North Warrnambool Eagles talent Charlie McKinnon booted a major with less than five seconds remaining to see his side narrowly triumph over Maribyrnong College, 8.9 (57) to to 8.8 (56), in Melbourne.
Emmanuel College coach Chris McLaren was delighted with the result in windy conditions which kept his team undefeated from three games.
"Maribyrnong are a big scholarship school, it was great. We finish on top of the pool and actually knock them out which is probably good, they're a dangerous team," he told The Standard.
McLaren conceded his side didn't play its best for the majority of the game but stood up when it counted in the last quarter, outscoring the opposition four goals to one.
He acknowledged the difficulty of an early start and long bus trip but said the side would look to tidy up its "work without the ball".
McKinnon kicked three goals while Matt Edwards snagged two for the victors.
McLaren said Koroit midfielder Talor Byrne was a clear standout.
"He was huge," he said.
"He looked like the player that was just competing harder than everyone else today."
McLaren was also impressed with the performances of Warrnambool pair Sam Carter and Joe Dowling, South Warrnambool duo Sam Marris and Sam Rhodes, Koroit's Hamish Dobson and ruckman, Port Fairy's Max Clancey.
Emmanuel achieved the thrilling win in front of former students, Essendon draftee Luamon Lual and Carlton VFL forward Will White.
McLaren said it was "awesome to see" Lual and White cheering on former schoolmates.
The coach said skipper Ollie Myers, who had a sore ankle from Port Fairy's win against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday and Warrnambool's Amon Radley, returning from a long-term injury, played restricted minutes.
