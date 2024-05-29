The Standard
'It's just massive': J-Mac to headline inaugural sprintcars Adelaide event

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
May 29 2024 - 5:25pm
James McFadden, pictured in January 2024, will contest a new sprintcar event in Adelaide's CBD. File picture
James McFadden, pictured in January 2024, will contest a new sprintcar event in Adelaide's CBD. File picture

A Warrnambool driver will be front and centre during a brand new Australian sprintcar event that will expose the sport to the masses in a capital city.

