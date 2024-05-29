'It's just massive': J-Mac to headline inaugural sprintcars Adelaide event

A Warrnambool driver will be front and centre during a brand new Australian sprintcar event that will expose the sport to the masses in a capital city.
James McFadden is the first confirmed entry in the NAPA Speedway, Sprintcars in the City event which will take place at this year's Adelaide 500 Supercars race.
The event, helping celebrate 25 years of Supercars on the streets of Adelaide, will see sprintcar drivers from Australia and America go head-to-head across qualifying, heats and a feature race at a temporary speedway on November 14 and 15, 2024.
The speedway will be set within the famed Supercars' Adelaide street circuit, with round three of the Australian Supercross Championship to also be held in the precinct.
McFadden, currently racing for Roth Motorsports in the USA's High Limit Racing series, teamed up with Hodges Motorsport and NAPA Auto Parts the past two Australian summers and will again do so for the event.
Former Warrnambool man Tim Hodges, the founder of Hodges Motorsport, emphasised the significance of Sprintcars in the City for the sport.
"I've been following sprintcar racing as a fan for over 40 years and this is the biggest thing in the sport's history in this country that I can think of," he told The Standard.
"It's just massive and what it can do for the sport. You're taking sprintcar racing that we love, into the CBD of a capital city in Australia which has never been contemplated being done before. It's freaking cool, it's just amazing to think that it's actually happening."
The 35-year-old McFadden, a two-time winner of the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, was thrilled to be competing in Adelaide as part of such an iconic event.
"To have a speedway built in the middle of the city, in conjunction with the VAILO Adelaide 500, is huge for the sport of speedway," he said.
"It's going to be an awesome show. There'll be a lot of talented drivers and teams, and sprintcars have such a big following in Australia."
