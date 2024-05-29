'It's a high that I've never experienced': original play tackles loneliness

For Warrnambool teacher Paul McFadden, the importance of drama programs in schools cannot be understated.
His original play 'Chalk' is being performed by Brauer Amateur Dramatics (BAD) at the school's performing arts centre.
"I do get a little bit frustrated sometimes because people can't see the wood for the trees with all the things that we offer at the school," Mr McFadden said.
"But one of the things that drama does is it allows the kids to play.
"So when they're playing they're getting a sense of self, then they get a sense of maybe who they are.
"It gives them a little bit of power, which is nice in a world where they probably haven't got much."
The play centres around a lonely young girl who finds a dream turns into a nightmare when a chalk drawing of a friend turns nasty.
Mr McFadden said seeing the play come to life was deeply rewarding.
"It's a high that I've never experienced in anything else that I've done," the long-time Brauer College teacher said.
Student Chezanne Robe, who plays the main role of Maggie, said having a play audiences could relate to was critical.
"I've always struggled trying to fit in," Chezanne said.
"It's great to see some representation in a place where I see other people also with the same struggles, which is why I love the community of BAD so much because everyone fits in and there's no one left out."
Student Hana Lumsdon said the play was a good reminder for those watching.
"I think it's... about how there's no such thing as normal," Hana said.
"There are times that we do think that we're a bit odd or we feel like we don't fit in.
"But our friends and family are always going to be there for us and I think sometimes we doubt that and we just don't see it at first."
Hana's sister Mia said performing with the troop had many benefits.
"It helps a lot with the skills... confidence and public speaking stuff," Mia said.
"Also the people that do it... they're so lovely and they really make you feel better about yourselves.
"It's a really happy group."
Tickets are on sale here with performances being held between May 29 and May 31, 2024.
