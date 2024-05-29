'We're doing the heavy lifting': Group takes region's needs to parliament

South-west political, business and social leaders descended on Victoria's parliament on May 29 to push for a fairer slice of the state pie
The SouthWest Victoria Alliance (SWVA) was the biggest delegation the region had ever sent, with at least 60 people squeezing into Parliament's South Library to campaign for sorely needed housing, childcare and road funding.
But while councils and leaders met with government MPs to make their case, they also sat down with the opposition and several councils wooed leader John Pesutto as Labor recorded its worst polls in more than 10 years in government.
Several mayors and MPs addressed the delegation on Wednesday.
Leader of the alliance and Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain said the delegation was an effort to refresh the south-west's lobbying power.
"Together is the only way we're going to see our region move forward," Cr Blain said.
"We need to be making sure we are at the table.
"We are doing the heavy lifting and we want to make sure we are supported."
Cr Blain and his fellow mayors said the south-west was an "economic powerhouse" that pumped billions of dollars a year into the state economy, but only saw a fraction of the benefits Melbourne received.
"SWVA has called on government and opposition MPs to consult on issues that impact communities in south-west Victoria and we believe that they will do that," Cr Blain said.
The alliance was pushing a specific agenda after a scattergun approach in recent years.
Energy and the environment were a key focus, with many leaders feeling the region was bearing the brunt of the green energy transition.
Cr Blain said more effort and resources were also needed to secure the south-west's position as the state's green hydrogen hub.
The region-wide housing and childcare shortfall were also top of the agenda. The alliance proposed a childcare Centre of Excellence for the south-west that could train staff to fix the worker shortage hurting businesses and keeping too many women out of the local workforce.
On the housing front, Mr Pesutto said regional areas like the south-west were being held back by a lack of investment.
"We take a different view than the Labor government about cramming everyone into the city," Mr Pesutto said.
"It costs more to build a house in Victoria than anywhere in Australia and our housing need is increasing steeply.
"This is really about raising our standard of living, and doing it in a way that's fair to regional communities."
The government and opposition painted a starkly different picture of the state support for the region.
Minister for Jobs and Industry, Treaty and First Peoples, and Women, Natalie Hutchins addressed the delegation to spruik the government's "significant" investments.
Ms Hutchins said Labor had plunged $157 million into more than 50 regional development projects across the south-west and been instrumental in record low unemployment across the catchment.
Mr Pesutto said Melbourne was consistently getting favourable treatment when it came to hand-out cash, especially infrastructure when south-west roads were crumbling.
"Our argument is too much of what we raise and dedicate to infrastructure is going to large inner city projects," he said.
"I don't think you can be supported if our infrastructure spending is only about two per cent to regional Victoria.
"The government should be able to respond to your needs."
The delegation will be meeting with Ms Hutchins, along with Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, Roads Minster Melissa Horne, Energy, Resources and Climate Action Minister Lily D'Ambrosio and Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny over two days.
But there was a clear sense from mayors and other leaders the opposition was more aligned to the region's needs.
Glenelg mayor Karen Stephens made a speech telling Mr Pesutto "we will be advocating for you loud and clear".
The region was largely overlooked in May's state budget, with concerns about roads, housing and healthcare that haven't been met despite years of advocacy.
It might seem unusual to cosy up to the opposition while asking the government for money and resources, but with Labor in an increasingly precarious position, it might be the leverage the region needs to get the investment it has been waiting for.
