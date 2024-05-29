Foundation seeks funds to help people mourning the loss of a loved one

A south-west charity is calling out for help to keep its bereavement counsellor on the road.
The Crystal Lee Foundation was launched by Jo Sinclair and Trevor Holcombe in 2019.
The charity was established to honour their daughter Crystal Lee Johnson who passed away at age 19 from Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumour.
One of the services the foundation offers is free bereavement counselling.
Julienne Clifford, the executive officer of the charity, said this was a service not widely available.
"One of the things Jo and Trevor found was that there wasn't a lot of bereavement support out there," Mrs Clifford said.
Bereavement counsellor Michael Turner-Downes works part-time for the foundation and travels all over the south-west to conduct sessions.
"People who are dealing with a loss need a space where they can reflect on how life has changed and work out 'where to from here'."
Mrs Clifford said anyone could self-refer and there was no limit on the amount of free sessions people could access.
"Some people will come once and it helps them a lot while other people might come every week for a year," she said.
"We've done hundreds of sessions over the last two years."
The foundation has launched the Keep Michael on the Road appeal, which aims to raise $5000.
"Michael has travelled to all five local government areas in the south-west and we estimate that costs about $5000 a year (in petrol)," Mrs Clifford said.
She said the community had been extremely generous, with about $4000 raised to date.
Businesses are encouraged to join the $100 club, while donations from individuals are also accepted.
Mrs Clifford said there had been a number of generous donors, including one person who gave $1000.
"We have been really pleased with the support so far but it would also be great to have a start on next year's costs," Mrs Clifford said.
The foundation also has an opportunity shop in Koroit and has recently opened a second one.
Mrs Clifford said the Koroit shop didn't have a large range of men's clothes and would accept high quality items.
The shop has a one-bag policy due to limited space for sorting.
"We ask people to have a look at things and if you have items that you would be happy to share with a family, consider sharing it with our charity," Mrs Clifford said.
For more information or to donate visit www.crystallee.org/donate
