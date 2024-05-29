Inside the 15-year plan to help 'resilient' disaster-hit town bounce back

More than 200 houses will need to be built in a rural south-west town in the next 15 years to accommodate up to 1000 new residents.
It comes as Corangamite Shire councillors adopted the Skipton Structure Plan at an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
The document provides a planning framework for the future growth of the town across a 15 to 20-year period.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said it was "an exciting thing to see".
"Skipton's got a lot of opportunity and chances, it's a very, very scenic little town with Emu Creek running through the middle of it," he said.
"The structure plan doesn't fix things overnight - it's a part of setting the town up for future development and growth, it'll take a little bit of time to get going but it's a step in the right direction.
"It identifies the areas where the town can grow, how it can grow, what it needs and more. It's part of the deal with getting back on track and keeping it going in the right direction."
The plan specifically includes an expanded settlement boundary, primarily to the east and north-east to provide for a diversity of residential growth land.
It also includes commercial opportunities east of the town centre which would shift growth away from flood-prone land.
It recommends zone changes to better align with proposed future land use, in addition to identifying underused residential land to encourage infill development closer to services.
Unit and townhouse developments would be particularly encouraged.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said Skipton was "a very, very resilient little town" and the residents had a "can do" attitude.
"There's not many towns that could go through three major flood episodes in all of 12 years and come out the other side," she said.
"They certainly do band together and I know there's been lots of discussion around the town about the structure plan which basically sets up Skipton for the next 15 years.
"We're directing new residential zones, commercial and instructional sector growth away from the flood prone area which makes total sense."
