'Easing confidence': Your morning news

It's journalist Jess Howard here, bringing you today's top stories.
Interest in Warrnambool real estate remains high but properties aren't getting snapped up as quickly as they were two years ago, senior journalist Monique Patterson has revealed.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said he'd noticed a slight easing of buyer confidence with people having to jump through a few more hoops with their banks.
Reporters Katrina Lovell and Jess Greenan have been trawling through council draft budgets and finances with Corangamite Shire proposing a rate rise of 2.75 per cent - the biggest hike allowed by the state government.
Warrnambool City Council's financial position is on track to end the year in a better-than-expected position, despite taking a financial hit at Flagstaff Hill, Aquazone and the city's animal shelter.
The mercury dipped to under five degrees the last five mornings, with the coldest start on Sunday, when the minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees. Today we're expecting a low of 12 degrees with 1.5mm of rain this afternoon.
Stay warm
