Cold snap hits Warrnambool, lower than average rainfall falls on city

If you feel like you're grabbing for your scarf and jacket a bit earlier this year, that's because Warrnambool has experienced a cold snap.
The last five mornings the mercury dipped to under five degrees, with the coldest start on Sunday, when the minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees.
In May 2023, the lowest temperature recorded was 1.6 degrees.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Joanna Hewes said the city had experienced a number of cooler days over the past week.
She said there was a cold snap on its way, however that is expected to see the temperature rise in the morning for several days because cloud cover "acts as a bit of a blanket".
Ms Hewes said about 1.5mm of rain was expected to fall in Warrnambool on Thursday afternoon.
"The minimum temperature for Warrnambool is expected to be 12 degrees, which would be an end to the run of very chilly mornings," she said.
However, the mercury is expected to drop to 10 degrees on Friday morning and seven degrees on Saturday.
The cold front is also expected to lower the maximum temperature for the city, with a maximum of 15 degrees expected going into the weekend.
This comes after a run of warmer afternoons, with the mercury reaching 17.7 degrees on Sunday, 19.7 degrees Monday and 21.9 degrees on Tuesday - which was the hottest day for the month of May.
Ms Hewes said preliminary data was predicting May would be one of the driest on record across the state.
There has been 22mm of rainfall recorded in Warrnambool in May 2024, compared with a total of 96mm in May 2023.
At the same time last year 94.6mm of rain had already fallen on the city.
