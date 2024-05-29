'Finally coming together': Breakthrough win to fuel Seagulls' belief

Port Fairy co-captain Stacy Dunkley says her side's "much-needed" win against Hamilton Kangaroos will be a confidence-booster for her teammates.
The Seagulls, fielding almost a completely different line-up from 2023 under new coach Lisa Arundell, registered their first victory of the Hampden league season when they defeated Hamilton Kangaroos 56-30 on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
"This is going to be good for the growth of everybody I believe, to make them think 'keep pushing, it is possible we can do it'," Dunkley told The Standard.
Dunkley conceded it had initially been hard for the players to gel as a unit because of all the fresh faces.
She believes they are making progress.
"We've been waiting for that (chemistry) to come and the last couple of weeks it's been evident that it's happening and it was only a matter of time before we all started clicking together as a side," she said.
"It's really nice to see it's finally coming together."
Personally, Dunkley is glad she made the decision to test herself at Hampden league level in 2024.
The midcourter joined the Seagulls in the off-season from Warrnambool and District league club Russells Creek.
She knew she would regret it if she didn't.
"It's been a good challenge and refreshing playing with new girls," she said.
"I can definitely feel the step up from district to Hampden (league).
"I'm really happy the opportunity came my way at the end of last season because I am enjoying it and it's pushing me to my limits as well, making me do extra outside of training."
Looking forward, Dunkley hopes to see her side continue to grow.
"We can't set the bar too high, too quick, I wouldn't think," she said.
"The goal I think would be to connect more as a team and move forward. I can see it's definitely coming, it's just a matter of having that day where it just goes click and everything really just flows nicely.
"It's happening more each week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.