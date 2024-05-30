'It's quite an amazing story': New store to open in the city

A Queensland-based home furnishings and decor store has confirmed it will soon open the doors on its newest store at Warrnambool's homemaker centre.
Pillow Talk will open its 12th Victorian store on June 15, 2024, offering a range of bedding, homewares, furniture and trendy decor items.
Chief executive officer Kate Spencer said its founder, Heath Goddard, came from a western Queensland cattle farm and opened Pillow Talk's first store in the 1970s.
And now, almost 50 years later, the opening of the Warrnambool store will bring the total number of shops to more than 70.
"There's quite a legacy," she said.
"He introduced a lot of products to the Australian markets such as quilts.
"The continental quilt was not in the market in those days. People were using different bed spreads and blankets."
There was such a demand for quilts back then that they couldn't get them into their two stores quick enough, and Mr Goddard ended up virtually selling them out of the back of the truck.
"It's quite an amazing story that he tells," Ms Spencer said.
"There was a point there where they were selling so fast, as soon as they got them out of their warehouse and to the stores, there was already a queue.
"There's a story about him in the back of the truck selling them out of the back of the truck. He was at the store but the demand was just too big."
Ms Spencer said the family-owned business had gone from strength-to-strength since it had first opened.
When they reached about 20 stores in Queensland about two decades ago, they decided to expand across the country.
"We're just bringing this family-owned business to different communities," she said.
Ms Spencer said the expansion plans had first brought the business to Warrnambool about a year ago, and now the grand opening of its newest store was just around the corner.
She said when they recently opened their "world-class" Harvey Bay store, the reaction was bigger than any of their city store openings.
Chief operating officer Greg Ferguson said they were thrilled to be opening Pillow Talk in Warrnambool.
"This opening marks not just a new shopping destination but a new chapter for the Warrnambool community", Mr Ferguson said.
"Our store is not just about providing beautiful products, it's about creating a warm and welcoming environment where every visit leaves you wanting for more."
To mark the grand opening, the first 100 customers will get a free queen-size Taylor quilt cover set.
There will also be face painting and interactive games for children as well as other giveaways.
