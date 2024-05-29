'Discipline' over 'fun stuff' as rates jump in council's draft budget

Corangamite Shire Council has proposed a rate rise of 2.75 per cent in its draft 2024-25 budget, the biggest possible rate hike allowed by the state government.
Annual rate rises are capped under the government's Fair Go Rates System.
The outcome for ratepayers would depend on the valuation of their property.
The waste management charge would also increase by 5.35 per cent to reflect the impact of inflation on the costs associated with the service.
It also includes the introduction of a new kerbside glass collection service mandated by the state government.
The draft budget was discussed at Tuesday night's ordinary council meeting during which councillors voted to release it for public feedback.
Deputy mayor Laurie Hickey said preparing the proposed budget had been particularly "difficult".
"This is the fourth budget I've been involved in (during my time) in council and by far it's been the most difficult," he said.
"As anybody knows within their own family household budgets there's a lot more pressure on energy and fuel provision, costs are going up continually so there has been a squeeze on our line.
"There's not as much fun stuff I suppose you'd say but it's been a very diligently prepared budget and there's been a lot of fiscal discipline exercised to make sure we have been able to prepare a budget that is acceptable to most."
In the draft, the council has allocated $69 million in proposed spending, including a $28.57 million capital works budget.
A major portion of that would be used for roads ($8.30 million), including rehabilitation, local road upgrades, re-sheeting and resealing.
Some of the major road projects include the rehabilitation of Cooriemungle Road ($350,000), Crawfords Road ($243,000), Danedite Road ($389,000), Hinkleys Road ($403,000), Hospital Road, Baileys Road to Leahys Lane, Timboon ($233,000) and the widening and rehabilitation of Rands Road, Timboon, from Morgan Street to Church Street ($200,000).
A further $2.99 million would go to waste management including investment in the Naroghid landfill site to accommodate for increased volumes, renewal of buildings at the Skipton and Port Campbell transfer stations and a composting system trial.
About $1.09 million would go to buildings including floor replacement at Terang Hall and Timboon stadium, facade and furniture upgrades at council-owned libraries and a landfill site solar battery power project.
More than $3.6 million would go to plant and equipment including significant investments of a compactor at landfill, a replacement jet patcher for road maintenance, street sweeper and ongoing cyclical replacement of the plant vehicle fleet.
$11 million would go to the completion of the multi-year Port Campbell Town Centre Revitalisation Project.
The draft budget also included $100,000 each for improvements at pools and libraries, and energy and water saving measures at council facilities.
More than $460,000 would go towards the continuation of council grant programs including Ready Now Grants ($25,000), Community Grants Funding ($50,000), Enabling Grants program ($20,000) and Small Business Assistance Program ($140,000). $50,000 would be assigned to both the Business Facade Improvement Program and Facility Grants, $30,000 for Facility Design Grants, $50,000 for Environment Support Grants and $50,000 for Events and Festivals Funding.
Residents can provide their feedback on the draft budget before June 10 here.
