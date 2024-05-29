Punches thrown, people glassed in 12-man brawl caught on pub's CCTV

Camera footage from a Hamilton pub has shown punches being thrown and people being glassed in a violent 12-man brawl.
One of the men involved, Benjamin Smith, 40, pleaded guilty to affray in Hamilton Magistrates Court on May 29, 2024.
The court heard he was one of only two men charged in relation to the pub brawl on November 24, 2023.
Smith and the co-accused were at Hamilton's Alexandra House Sports Club when they became involved in an altercation with 10 unknown men near a pool table.
A police prosecutor said staff believed Smith was one of the main instigators of the attack which saw men being grabbed by the throat, pushed to the ground and punched.
Smith threw multiple punches at the group before being hit in the head and suffering a broken nose.
A co-accused could be seen on the footage picking up a bar stool and slamming it onto the pool table multiple times, causing beer glasses to shatter.
Lawyer Graham Schroeder, representing Smith, said while his client was "absolutely involved", the footage revealed he was only a minor player.
"He gets a whack in the nose very early and is on the sidelines," he said.
The lawyer told the court the footage was "very disturbing".
"There's people on the floor being set upon and punched... glassed over the back of the head with pot glasses - it is quite extreme," Mr Schroeder said.
He said Smith made a poor decision to become involved in the physical fracas that occurred as a result of the group of unknown males' antagonistic behaviour.
Mr Schroeder said Smith was remorseful and had acknowledged the general public would have been "justifiably very concerned and fearful".
He said the CCTV footage confirmed Smith was one of the only men who remained on the scene to speak to police following the brawl.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Smith had admitted his involvement in a "very nasty brawl indeed".
"You were injured. Others were injured and thankfully it appears no one was very seriously injured or killed," he said.
"That may well be an issue of good luck rather than good management."
Mr Lethbridge said the man had a prior conviction for violence but it was more than 20 years old.
He said Smith was in his 40s and not a "feckless" 18 or 19-year-old.
"You were involved in stirring this thing up before it apparently became so horribly violent," the magistrate said.
He said the higher courts had a lot to say about alcohol-fuelled violence and the possible catastrophic consequences.
Smith was convicted and fined $2500.
The magistrate said there was an unfairness in Smith being one of few men to face court over the brawl.
He said had all 12 men appeared, they would have been jailed.
