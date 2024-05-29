Koroit CFA on the front foot against fire risk

They say luck is when preparation meets opportunity.
The Koroit CFA is preparing hard to ensure it does not need luck on its side come the 2024-25 summer.
The Koroit brigade has been active already this autumn, ensuring conditions are kept under control.
Koroit CFA members have been in the heat of the action, teaming together to burn-off 5kms of roadside growth on the Koroit-Woolsthorpe.
The latest section was near the old Koroit Racecourse.
The brigade has also undertaken controlled burn-offs of 3kms in Winslow.
Koroit CFA captain Steve Giblin said the brigade had a proactive approach to fire safety.
"Where the burn-offs have happened were a bit long and hairy and needed done," Mr Giblin said.
"There were patches there that probably hadn't had a burn-off for 30 years.
"It is all about fuel reduction on the roadsides while the conditions are in our favour to do so."
A high danger fire season was predicted for the 2023-24 summer but thankfully now major fires broke out in the south-west.
But Mr Giblin and his Koroit brigade are determined to look ahead and not back.
"We got away with one down here this year," Mr Giblin said of the dangerous season not eventuating.
"But we haven't had a lot of rain and the dams are pretty low.
"If we don't get good winter rain then we could be in the same position we were in leading into last summer and this time we mightn't be as lucky.
"So we want to plan ahead and prepare the best we can."
Mr Giblin said the burn-offs had also provided some practical and hands-on training for his own brigade members.
He said the brigade was in a strong position and continued to both build its skills and to be involved in community events and happenings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.