The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit CFA on the front foot against fire risk

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
May 29 2024 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Koroit Fire Brigade burn-off on Koroit-Woolsthorpe Road. Picture suppplied
The Koroit Fire Brigade burn-off on Koroit-Woolsthorpe Road. Picture suppplied

They say luck is when preparation meets opportunity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.