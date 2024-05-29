Magistrate rejects drink-driver's claim he had consumed rum balls

A magistrate has rejected a drink-driver's claim he had consumed Christmas rum balls before blowing over the legal limit.
Hamilton's Zaidyn Tweed, 20, was required to have no alcohol in his system when he blew .04.
His licence had an interlock condition after he was previously caught drink-driving.
There was no interlock fitted to his car.
The man pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on May 29, 2024, to driving offences and was fined $800.
The court heard the man was intercepted by police in Horsham on December 23, 2023.
Lawyer Graham Schroeder told the court the man was driving his grandmother's car.
He said the man was at a family function ahead of Christmas and there had been a designated driver who did not remain alcohol-free.
Mr Schroeder his client was then left in the undesirable position of driving his friends home.
He said his client caved to peer pressure which was "clearly a grave error".
But Mr Schroeder said the man had not been drinking alcohol and had actually consumed a number of Christmas rum balls.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he did not accept the driver blew .04 after eating the confectionery item.
"That is not something that is credible," he said.
Mr Schroeder said his client was living in Horsham at the time of the offending and was hanging around with unfavourable associates.
But he said the man had since moved to Hamilton and was proactively engaged in his community.
The man's licence was disqualified for 12 months, back-dated to December 23, 2023.
