Vale Dr Dale Ford: Hamilton GP remembered as a community leader

The life of Hamilton's Dr Dale Ford is being commemorated for the profound impact he had on the Western District Health Service and the wider community.
Dr Ford worked as a GP with Hamilton Medical Group since the mid-1980s and during that time he not only served his community but passionately advocated for the needs of rural patients and doctors.
Professor James Dunbar worked with Dr Ford for more than 20 years.
He said Dr Ford was more than just a colleague - he was his "best mate in Australia".
Professor Dunbar said outside of work, Dr Ford was passionate about music and an accomplished pianist, as well as a self-described "foodie".
"Most of the time we'd be outside of the workspace when we ... would be having dinner," he said.
"He was a foodie and he knew a lot about wine.
"We would both enjoy good food and wine together and just great conversation."
Dr Ford was a founding father of developing the network of general practitioners across the Western District region.
"He was there at the start of all of these things and usually was the chair," Professor Dunbar said.
"He was very good at bringing everybody into it and not pushing his own views but getting the best out of everyone."
Dr Tim Baker worked with Dr Ford on regional health projects.
"If every rural hospital had a doctor like Dale, there'd be a lot fewer problems in rural health," he said.
"He also used to say that 'local responsibility trumps central efficiency', which is why he always said local towns should be in charge of the health service."
Throughout his career Dr Ford held many roles influencing policy and pushing for health quality improvement throughout Australia and overseas.
Former president of the Australian Medical Association and the World Medical Association, Dr Mukesh Haikerwal said Dr Ford was "a true pioneer."
"All-around (he was a) lovely bloke, who pulled people together," Dr Haikerwal said.
"He was truly transformational - and nice about it."
As well as being central to the region's healthcare system, Dr Ford was also involved in several community groups.
Dr Ford was the director of Hamilton and Alexandra College Foundation Committee for 20 years, treasurer of the Hamilton and Coleraine Landcare group for 30 years, and a member of the CFA since 1984, with three medals for continuous service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to make donations to Western District Health Services, where Dr Ford spent much of his career.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.