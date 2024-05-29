The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves flee from police at high speed after torching ute

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vehicle similar to this was involved in the offending at Tahara, west of Hamilton, on Tuesday afternoon.
A vehicle similar to this was involved in the offending at Tahara, west of Hamilton, on Tuesday afternoon.

A stolen ute, high-speed police evades and torching a utility during a crime spree west of Hamilton have led to a plea for farmers to boost their security.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.