Thieves flee from police at high speed after torching ute

A stolen ute, high-speed police evades and torching a utility during a crime spree west of Hamilton have led to a plea for farmers to boost their security.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said a series of crimes were committed on farms in the Tahara area, between Hamilton and Coleraine, on Tuesday afternoon, May 29, 2024.
"About 4pm Tuesday we received reports that a white utility, with no registration plates, was involved in several evades with police at Tahara, about 30 kilometres west of Hamilton," he said.
"That vehicle was involved in travelling at up to 130kmh in its efforts to evade being intercepted by police officers in two incidents.
"Soon after that offenders in the same vehicle were disturbed at a farm property trying to steal fuel from another vehicle in a shed at Tahara."
Detective Sergeant James said while police were investigating the first burglary the offenders were again involved in evading police.
"The offenders have then attended at a nearby neighbouring property and stolen another utility from an open shed," he said.
"That vehicle was found burning, believed to be deliberately torched, at Tahara Bridge."
The Daihatsu Rocky was severely damaged in the fire.
"It's believed the offenders in the first vehicle stole the second ute, then syphoned fuel from the Daihatsu before setting fire to it and taking off again," he said.
"The offenders were last seen heading west towards the South Australian border."
The 2006 white Ford space cab utility has a white tray and is distinctive because it is not fitted with registration plates.
Police have requested anyone with information contact their local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are particularly keen to get dash camera footage of the 2006 Ford utility.
"It's timely to remind farmers and farm hands to lock their vehicles and secure their keys," Detective Sergeant James said.
"The days of farms being left alone by criminals are over.
"Criminals will deliberately target farms because they know they can access vehicles and keys, as well as items of value such as fuel, generators and tools.
"We are asking people to be more security conscious and the VicPol farm crime website has some handy tips, simple steps that can be taken to improve security around their farms."
Detective Sergeant James said it was also essential all firearms were secured in line with strict regulations.
"Improving security might be as simple as installing a CCTV camera on a shed and putting up a sign on the gate," he said.
"These are very basic steps that may deter offenders. Security can be improved at little cost, which is far better than the inconvenience of being a victim of crime."
