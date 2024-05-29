'It's a fantastic club': Hampden recruit relishing return to country footy

A country boy at heart, Arthur Armstrong is loving every minute of his time with Cobden.
The Tatyoon-raised key-position player joined the Hampden league club in the off-season after a year with Pascoe Vale in the Essendon District league while also featuring twice for VFL side Northern Bullants.
He previously played for Lake Wendouree in the Ballarat league and Tatyoon in the Mininera and District league.
The new environment is living up to expectations for Armstrong, who missed playing country football.
"I'm loving it, it's a fantastic club, a fantastic community," the 28-year-old told The Standard.
"For me personally to be able to get back and start playing some country footy again, I'm really enjoying that opportunity too, being a Tatyoon boy. I've really missed the country/community element of footy so it's been great.
"...I couldn't speak highly enough of the club. It's full of amazing people and incredibly selfless people that are doing all they can to ensure that we get a chance to go out and play footy but also the community gets a chance to get away from the farms and get away from the busy jobs and catch up with each other and touch base."
Armstrong, who is good friends with Bombers midfielder Dan Watson from their time working in London, has already made his mark in the Hampden league.
The 196-centimetre tall arrived at the club as a defender but has been successfully transformed into a forward.
He has kicked eight goals in four games for the Bombers, averages 17 disposals and earned best-player selection on three occasions.
"A bit of a change of scene for me but really enjoying it, it's been really good so far, so hopefully it keeps going well," Armstrong said of his move to the forward line.
Armstrong, who works as a primary school teacher in Melbourne, started the season on the Bullants' list again but a few weeks ago made the decision to step away.
He said he was "losing touch with loving the game", with training loads and numerous soft tissue injuries playing their part.
"I'm just really enjoying loving playing footy again which is great," he said.
The Bombers sit fifth on the ladder after seven rounds and face second-placed North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, June 1.
The side defeated Portland in round seven to halt a three-game losing streak.
"It's obviously a fairly competitive comp and there's some serious talent in every team," Armstrong said.
"I think for us, we're starting to gel and I think just Cobden as a team's starting to get a little bit more talent coming in after a few injuries and things like that. We're starting to put ourselves in good stead, it was good to get back on the winner's list on the weekend as well."
