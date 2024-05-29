Property market experiencing slight decline, lack of rainfall a factor

Interest levels in Warrnambool properties are high in 2024, according to Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy.
However, properties are not getting snapped up as quickly as they were two years ago, he said.
"There's a slight easing of buyer confidence with buyers having to jump through a few more hoops with their banks," Mr Torpy said.
However, there have been some above expected prices achieved for a number of properties, he said.
"Prices have been at times a bit unpredictable," Mr Torpy said.
"We've had some strong results but we've had some that are not achieving the prices they once were."
Mr Torpy said it may be a good time for buyers to enter the market.
"A decrease in interest rates may trigger an influx into the market place," he said.
Mr Torpy said Ray White Warrnambool's clearance rate for auctions in 2024 was 81.8 per cent which was slightly down on the same time last year, which was 87 per cent.
He said there was a slightly higher number of properties listed, with 56 on the market compared to 49 at the same time last year.
Mr Torpy said the properties which attracted the most interest from buyers were in the $550,000 to $600,000 price range.
"If you go and have a look back to pre-COVID, in 2019, the strong interest was in the properties on the market for between $350,000 and $400,000," he said.
Mr Torpy said investing in property in Warrnambool had always been an attractive option.
"Historically Warrnambool has been a very steady growth, positive market place," he said.
When it comes to higher end properties - those with a price range of between $2 and $4 million - Charles Stewart and Co agent Penny Adamson said there was a "slight pause".
"Buyers are being very conservative at the moment," Mrs Adamson said.
"Our biggest market is the retiring farm market and they are waiting for rainfall and a bit of confidence."
Mrs Adamson said she believed there would be a flurry of sales when there was a decent amount of rain.
"The other impact is people are digesting the land tax and how that is going to affect them," she said.
Blackwood Park at Grassmere is being sold in two lots.
The first lot includes a renovated three-bedroom federation-style home on 4.78 acres, while the second offers 185.8 acres of prime grazing land.
"We had five inspections of the first lot on the first weekend and we've had strong inquiry on the farm land as well," Mrs Adamson said.
She said there had been interest from interstate buyers as well as people located in the region.
Expressions of interest for the property close on June 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.