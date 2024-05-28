The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool schools get an international feel

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
May 29 2024 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Chatt is an exchange student teacher from Canada, spending three weeks at Emmanuel College. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jeremy Chatt is an exchange student teacher from Canada, spending three weeks at Emmanuel College. Picture by Anthony Brady

It comes as no surprise that one mark Warrnambool has left on Jeremy Chatt is the weather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.