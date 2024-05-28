Warrnambool schools get an international feel

It comes as no surprise that one mark Warrnambool has left on Jeremy Chatt is the weather.
Mr Chatt is from the suburbs of Vancouver in Canada, a place where the temperature sits in the minus category during winter.
But still the Warrnambool wind has not been out done.
"I must admit I have felt the cold," Mr Chatt said.
"In the sun it is nice but the wind does make it feel really cold at times."
Despite the weather, Mr Chatt is enjoying his time in Warrnambool, where he is undertaking a stint at Emmanuel College.
He is one of eight Canadian students who are in the midst of a three-week working visit to Warrnambool.
Mischa Hans joins Mr Chatt at Emmanuel College, with the other students being placed at Kings, Brauer and Warrnambool colleges.
It is part of the final year of a four-year course to become a secondary teacher.
The students had to undertake a three-week block of education-based work in the community and coming to spend time in a school in Australia was one of the options.
Given the popularity of this, a lottery was held to select the students to make the trip.
Mr Chatt and his cohort were the successful names, with Deakin University working with the students home educator, the University of British Columbia, to ensure the students had a place to stay and a school to work.
Mr Chatt said it was a learning experience, with similarities to the Canadian education system but also some differences.
"One thing I have noticed is the split between private and public schools looks 50-50," he said.
"Back home 99 percent of schools are public.
"The other main difference is there seems to be more testing on the theory that is taught."
Mr Chatt said both the students and teachers at Emmanuel College had been very welcoming and genuinely interested in his experiences.
Emmanuel College assistant principal Justin Houlihan said the school was happy to be involved in the exchange.
He said the visiting student teacher had carried out an observational role.
"It's great to have these guys here, it is a chance for students and teachers to listen to different ideas from another country," Mr Houlihan said.
"There is a lot of merit in broadening your horizons and hearing and seeing how other people go about it."
