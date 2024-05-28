Police seek information after man bashed in east Warrnambool

Warrnambool police are appealing for information from the public after an aggravated assault on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Investigators have been told a male offender, wearing no shirt, was seen assaulting a male and a female near the intersection of Nicholson Street and Barkly Street at 5.20pm.
"It is believed that a female driving a white SUV had stopped to render assistance to the victims on Barkly Street," a spokesman said.
"Investigators are keen to speak to this female.
"Anyone who witnessed the incidents, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
