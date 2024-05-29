Clark family arrives for trust election amid tight security

UPDATE, Wednesday, 11.10am:
The election of the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust board is under way amid tight security.
The election is being held at the Lady Bay Resort and was to start at 11am.
There were six security guards in attendance as shareholders and nominees attended the election venue.
Minister For Treaty and First Peoples Natalie Hutchins is expected to soon release a statement.
There have been a number of issues raised prior to the elections with questions asked about just who is on the share register and who can therefore vote.
Former long-time administrator Geoff Clark is one of nine nominees for seven positions on the board.
He arrived with wife Trudy and sons Aaron and Jeremy just before 11am.
Earlier: Former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust administrator and past national Indigenous leader Geoff Clark will today, Wednesday, May 29, seek a return to a position of power.
The trust is holding its first poll since a state government-appointed administrator was put in place during 2018.
Mr Clark is currently fighting ongoing fraud-related charges.
He said late Tuesday the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust board election of seven members should go ahead.
"I look forward to democracy returning to Framlingham," Mr Clark said.
It's understood there are nine nominations for the seven positions in an election which will be held at Lady Bay Resort.
A communications officer for Minister For Treaty and First Peoples Natalie Hutchins committed to provide a statement by Tuesday evening about the election when contacted by The Standard.
That did not happen.
Ms Hutchins in 2018 appointed an administrator to the trust.
On September 10, 2018, The Standard reported Ms Hutchins had twice written to the trust asking why an administrator should not be appointed.
A spokeswoman for the minister at that time said show-cause notices had been served on the trust and replies were expected.
"After considering a range of relevant information over recent months, including some obtained personally through consultation meetings at Framlingham, the minister came to the view that there may be relevant grounds for appointing an administrator," she said.
"The act enables the minister to appoint an administrator to the trust in certain circumstances. In this case, those circumstances relate to an administrator being required in the interests of trust members and residents."
The spokeswoman had previously said on August 24, 2023, the minister had grounds to appoint an administrator in the interest of the members of the trust or the residents of Framlingham.
"In particular, the minister is concerned about the failure to hold annual general meetings, community safety concerns around ongoing violence, bullying and intimidation within the trust, and conflict of interest and mismanagement concerns."
Issues were also raised about the trust's share register and who was entitled to vote.
The Standard believes those issues remain current.
Then on October 25, 2018, Ms Hutchins announced the interests of the Framlingham community were at the heart of a decision to put an administrator in place.
She said appointing an administrator for 12 months was a decision that simply had to be made.
"My focus is on ensuring the Aboriginal community of Framlingham have a functional trust that is supporting them and has their best interests at heart," she said.
"Self-determination underpins the Victorian government's approach to Aboriginal affairs, extending to the Administration Act."
At that time, in response, Mr Clark called for a royal commission into the handling of Aboriginal affairs.
He described Ms Hutchins' decision to appoint an administrator as "bullshit".
Mr Clark, a board member of the trust at that time, said he expected the trust would lodge a Supreme Court challenge to an administrator being put in place.
He said the government was days out from entering caretaker mode before the 2018 state election and Ms Hutchins' decision was a political campaign, not about claimed governance issues.
"It's time to move on from apologising," Mr Clark said.
"It's time now to ask what is wrong with the system. What's been wrong since the demise of ATSIC (the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission, which Mr Clark headed between 1999 and 2004 when it was disbanded)."
The issues at Framlingham have been further complicated by Mr Clark's ongoing legal issues.
In August 2021, magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg committed the now 72-year-old Mr Clark to stand trial on fraud charges after a hearing stretched more than 18 months and was repeatedly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,
Mr Clark entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
