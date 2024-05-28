'It's doing harm': Your morning news

Happy hump day!
Should kids be banned from social media? Karen Young thinks so.
The author and adolescent mental health expert spoke to reporter Sophia Baker ahead of a free presentation for Warrnambool parents next week. Ms Young said young people were being exposed to information they shouldn't be accessing and it was getting in the way of true social connection.
She said social media age restriction laws were "overdue". Do you agree?
In exciting news, the first southern right whale for 2024 has been spotted in south-west waters. Senior journalist Monique Patterson shared some great images captured by a reader off Cape Nelson on the weekend.
And a south-west teenager is hoping for her "big break" when she heads to New York for a five-week program. Sarah Crowle, 15, said she had always loved performing and Broadway was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
