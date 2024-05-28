New chapter added to story of shires' successful shared library service

A shared library service between two south-west councils will continue for a further three years.
It comes after Moyne Shire councillors voted to enter into a further term with Corangamite Shire until June 30, 2028.
The library services agreement began on July 1, 2022 and has been largely successful. Council data showed the number of library visits across both shires rose by 28 per cent in the 12 months since the service launched, while program attendance increased by 83 per cent.
Moyne Shire operates the library services hub, which oversees the day-to-day management of the library services across both councils.
But the agreement was due to expire on June 30, 2025 and with 13 months remaining, an agreement was needed now to maintain day-to-day service delivery.
Councillor Jordan Lockett said he whole-heartedly supported a move to sign up for a further three years.
"Libraries are very important within our community," he said.
"They're a community space, community hub and a place of community engagement.
"They support literature and education, preserve culture and heritage.
"I didn't think I'd use a Thomas Jefferson quote in the Moyne Shire Council, but my favourite quote about books and democracy is by Thomas Jefferson who says 'access to information is the currency of democracy'.
"That's exactly what libraries are - access to information ... (I'm) very supportive of our libraries."
