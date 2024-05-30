Secure the location, then build the dream

In a spectacular and tightly-held location overlooking Port Fairy's renowned East Beach, this two-storey house epitomises seaside living.
Surrounded by native flora on an elevated allotment, the residence exudes a sense of open space.
Though the 1970s abode requires some work to bring it to its full potential, the home is thoughtfully designed to capture sweeping ocean panoramas and is bathed in natural light with a north-facing orientation.
"It hugs along the coastlines and has such a companding panoramic view," says selling agent Paula Dwyer.
The ground level entry foyer leads to two bedrooms, a family bathroom, storeroom, laundry facilities, and an expansive family room opening onto a covered space with a hot tub.
An integrated double garage provides ample storage for bikes, surf gear, and tools. This is complemented by a separate workshop and additional off-street parking for a boat or caravan.
Ascending the staircase, the upper floor reveals an expansive open-plan layout encompassing living, dining, and a well-appointed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar, sizeable pantry and ocean views.
Glass doors seamlessly extend to a vast covered balcony, perfect for outdoor dining against the backdrop of the stunning panoramic views of the bay and lighthouse.
Two more bedrooms, including the main with an ensuite and a private, north-facing balcony at the rear with views back towards the township, complete this level.
The versatile 608 square metre (approx.) block offers substantial potential for future development. There is the option to subdivide and build two units, capitalising on the prime location and panoramic views.
Alternatively, you could choose to remove the existing dwelling and construct a dream coastal residence that maximises the stunning water vistas (subject to council approval).You could also renovate the existing residence and transform it into a modern showpiece.
Benefiting from its prime location directly opposite East Beach (a safe beach that's patrolled many months of the year, according to Paula), the property is 200 metres from Charlie's Cafe at the surf club, and a convenient five-minute stroll to Port Fairy's vibrant main street.
Embodying coastal living at its finest, this property offers an exciting and rare blend of tranquillity, potential, and accessibility.
