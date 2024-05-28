The Standard
'Lost to farming': Planning advice knocked back as rural hamlet transforms

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 28 2024 - 3:58pm
Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade went against the planning officer's recommendation by raising an alternate motion to approve a two-lot subdivision at 1697 Princes Highway, Rosebrook.
A rural hamlet in Moyne Shire is increasingly catching the eye of hobby farmers who are helping to turn it away from traditional farming.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

