'Lost to farming': Planning advice knocked back as rural hamlet transforms

A rural hamlet in Moyne Shire is increasingly catching the eye of hobby farmers who are helping to turn it away from traditional farming.
It comes as councillors considered a proposed two-lot subdivision at 1697 Princes Highway, Rosebrook, at an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Planning officers had recommended councillors knock back the application, which wanted to split the 10.16-hectare property into lots sized 3.622 and 7.054 hectares.
Among their concerns were the possible fragmentation and loss of productive agricultural land.
But Cr Daniel Meade raised an alternate motion to grant a permit, subject to conditions.
He said the best outcome for the community would be to allow people to "build in an area that's already been built-up".
Cr James Purcell noted the area had already been "lost to farming".
"I certainly don't support the cutting up of farming land," he said.
"I think that's the wrong answer in a rural community, but I certainly favour it happening in areas where they've been lost to farming and this is an area that has certainly been lost to farming."
With Cr Jordan Lockett adding "either side of the land (was) hobby farms already", Cr Jim Doukas said the application provided a "prime example where we can go around the red tape and produce what needs to be produced".
"We've gone from 40 hectares to 10 hectares years ago, it was farm land," he said.
"Going forward, Rosebrook is not a farming community - it's more of a little hamlet. Nearly a township but more of a hamlet.
"This excision is what the community wants to happen now ... by us agreeing with this excision, splitting these lots up, it's producing today what the community wants tomorrow. We're getting ahead of the game."
While Cr Karen Foster agreed with what had been raised, she cautioned the councillors.
"It is lost to farming," she said.
"It is a great opportunity to get extra space for a family, but where I have landed after three-and-a-half years as a councillor is we have planning regulations and a planning scheme for reasons and I think it's the wrong way to go about things by just upending that on an adhoc basis."
Mayor Ian Smith agreed, stating he was "greatly concerned" the move would set "a precedent".
"We just seem to be voting against our own council policy," he said.
"Unfortunately, I'm very supportive of more houses, more land, but more subdivision done in an orchestrated way."
The alternative motion passed five votes to two, allowing the subdivision to go ahead.
