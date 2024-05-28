Under the Auld Pump: From the mines to Allansford, footy coach is well travelled

My footy career started out with South Colac who played in the Colac and District Football League in the under 13s. I played a bit of footy there before getting caught up in motorcross sports but when I was 16-years-old I went back to footy and was fortunate enough to play in the under 17 premiership side with South Colac. I then went and played with East Geelong. I had moved to Geelong for work as a motor mechanic and a bloke I was working with was playing footy at East Geelong and he encouraged me to join the club. I played with East Geelong for seven seasons before moving up to North Queensland where I got a job in the mines.