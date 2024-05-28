The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We know people want it as a movie': Global move as new book hits shelves

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 29 2024 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Authors Richard Pritchard and Jordan Gould with the third book in the Wylah series which comes out on June 4. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Authors Richard Pritchard and Jordan Gould with the third book in the Wylah series which comes out on June 4. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

With the third book in the popular Wylah series set to hit bookshelves next week, the ink is already dry on a contract for Warrnambool authors Jordan Gould and Richard Pritchard to write book four.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.