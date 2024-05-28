'We know people want it as a movie': Global move as new book hits shelves

With the third book in the popular Wylah series set to hit bookshelves next week, the ink is already dry on a contract for Warrnambool authors Jordan Gould and Richard Pritchard to write book four.
A card game based on the books is already in pipeline with the first packets having already been sold when the pair appeared at the recent Melbourne Writers Festival.
A limited exclusive supply is available on the Wylah website and some will make it into bookstores to coincide with the release of Wylah the Koorie Warrior: Protectors on June 4, 2024.
Pritchard even gifted one packet to Australian actor Chris Hemsworth's kids when he met him at the recent Sydney premiere and VIP after party of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
A visual effects artist, Pritchard had in the past worked with the director George Miller as well as on a string of movies such as Happy Feet, The Great Gatsby, Prometheus, Pacific Rim: Uprising and Mad Max Fury Road.
He put those skills to work to put together a trailer for the release of their new book which was screened at the Melbourne Writers Festival.
With three books under their belt, the authors hope to now take the series global and eventually to TV and movie screens.
"We know people want it as a movie," Gould said.
"I would like to see it as a TV series. Then the last thing is the live action. That's the path we want to take," Pritchard said.
While the books have been popular with young readers, they have also attracted the attention of the industry.
They secured rare back-to-back best children's book nominations in the "Oscars" of the book industry - the Australian Book Industry Awards.
Pritchard said he didn't expect book two to follow in the footsteps of the first and be nominated.
"Wylah's been nominated twice in a row. It's incredible that a little book from Warrnambool has been able to make that impact," he said.
"We must be doing something right."
The authors will head to the Brisbane Writers Festival this week followed by Bendigo and Apollo Bay.
"Wylah has definitely taken us around Australia," Gould said.
Meeting the readers, he said, was one of his favourite parts of writing the book.
Gould said he still likes to pop into the bookshop just to see his culture represented on the shelves through his book.
"The book isn't just paper and ink on it, it's a whole experience," he said.
"The response has been amazing, especially during book week.
"Book week is one of our favourite times. We get to see all these kids dress up as Wylah. It definitely touches the heart."
Gould found out he was Aboriginal at age 12 but only started learning about his culture when he was 15. "It definitely changed my life for the better," he said.
While the pair have produced a double deck card packet to go with the book, they are about to launch a kick-starter to help ensure the card game's widespread release by the end of August.
Gould, who plays Yu-Gi-Oh! competitively, said the card game would keep young readers engaged with the story long after they finish reading the Wylah books.
They have also made original prototypes for a card console for the game which they hope to get manufactured as well.
The third book in the series takes Wylah further a field to places like the Murray River, and sees her having to deal with the pressure of being a leader.
"She has to encounter things like giant spiders, giant scorpions and penguins. Then there's the new villain that's coming in," he said.
The authors will this week start planning the plot for book four.
