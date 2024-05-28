The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'He'll just make us even stronger': Star import returns to cricket club

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 28 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy champion Jason Perera has returned to the club after a season away in Adelaide. File picture
Port Fairy champion Jason Perera has returned to the club after a season away in Adelaide. File picture

A dual Warrnambool and District Cricket Association player of the year will return to the division one competition after spending a season playing premier cricket in Adelaide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.