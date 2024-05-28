Petrol thief could lose licence - or worse - his freedom, says magistrate

A south-west magistrate says a petrol thief could lose his licence - or worse, his freedom - if he steals again.
The Portland offender was captured on CCTV stealing petrol from Warrnambool's Apco service station.
The footage showed the man filling up a Holden Calais on July 12, 2023, and leaving without paying.
He pleaded guilty to the theft in Portland Magistrates Court on May 28, 2024.
The court heard the man was observed in the front passenger seat of the car, which he exited at the station with a hood pulled tight around his head in order to conceal his face.
The front number plate of the car was also folded in an attempt to avoid detection.
Investigations led police to a property in Portland's Dutton Street and the man was arrested on July 22.
A lawyer for the man said he was using drugs at the time of the theft but was now clean from substances.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the community's service station owners and employees were "sick and tired of petrol drive-offs".
"It's plainly dishonest and people need to be discouraged from doing that," he said.
Mr Lethbridge said apart from imposing a fine, he had considered whether the thief should lose his licence.
He said that was within range when sentencing the man, but he was given another chance.
"Do it again and not only do you lose your licence but your liberty," the magistrate said.
The man was fined $500 and ordered to repay the petrol station.
The magistrate's comments came a day after Camperdown BP Service Station owner/manager Ricky Frost told The Standard drive-offs were a regular occurrence at his business.
"It's still an issue, you only have to look at service stations in Melbourne, Geelong and Warrnambool - it's happening everywhere," Mr Frost said.
He said the return rate of the amount stolen was "not real flash" and thieves caught should be forced to pay businesses for the stolen fuel.
