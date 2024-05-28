The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Petrol thief could lose licence - or worse - his freedom, says magistrate

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
May 28 2024 - 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petrol thief could lose licence - or worse - his freedom, says magistrate
Petrol thief could lose licence - or worse - his freedom, says magistrate

A south-west magistrate says a petrol thief could lose his licence - or worse, his freedom - if he steals again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.