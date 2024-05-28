Student hoping for 'big break' in exclusive Broadway program

Teenager Sarah Crowle has been performing since age three and hopes she's finally going to have her "big break" when she heads to New York for a five-week program.
The 15-year-old said she had always loved preforming and to be going to Broadway stages was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"I love the moment just before I step on stage, being really nervous and then I get to perform to everybody around me and all my community," she said.
"I'm really excited to actually see how Broadway runs compared to Australia."
Sarah was among a handful of participants selected to participate in The Joffrey Ballet School's 'New York City Musical Theater Summer Intensive.'
Only 50 people worldwide per week will learn the tools of the trade with some of Broadway's biggest talents.
Sarah said she was "shocked" when she received news she'd been invited to attend.
"I was jumping up and down and I called my mum straight away," she said.
"I think (my mum) was trying to contain her excitement a bit.
"She was like, 'don't be too excited, we don't know 100 per cent if you can go yet'.
"But when we decided that I could go, it was huge."
She will fly to the US in June 2024.
