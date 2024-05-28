The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Student hoping for 'big break' in exclusive Broadway program

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated May 28 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student hoping for 'big break' in exclusive Broadway program
Student hoping for 'big break' in exclusive Broadway program

Teenager Sarah Crowle has been performing since age three and hopes she's finally going to have her "big break" when she heads to New York for a five-week program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.