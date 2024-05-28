Warrnambool father and son team up to launch clothing line JerryWear

Warrnambool's Jeremy Burgess is well-known for his links with the Merrivale Cricket Club and his efforts to combat the stigmas surrounding mental health.
But what a lot of people may not know is that he is known as Jerry by a number of his family members, including his son Noah, 13.
The moniker - and his interest in fashion - was the inspiration behind Mr Burgess' new line - JerryWear.
Mr Burgess said he had wanted to start a clothing line for some time.
"It's been a couple of years in the making," Mr Burgess said.
"I've always loved fashion and I'm a big supporter of independent labels."
Mr Burgess said he and his wife Tamara decided to start with socks to "get the brand out there".
Noah has been involved with helping choose colours and designs and Mr Burgess hopes to one day hand over the reins of the business to his son.
JerryWear socks have been available for a few months and Mr Burgess said the response had been great.
"We've had a really good response," Mr Burgess said.
He said he was incredibly grateful to the people who had helped him launch the product, in particular Pat Robinson, who owns the Friends Of store in Warrnambool.
"He has been a great help to me and has given me advice on how to launch the line," Mr Burgess said.
The socks are available at Warrnambool stores The Slab Lab, South West Trophies and Sport - which is run by the Burgess family - and online.
Mr Burgess said he also had plans to design a range of hoodies, due to popular request.
He said the socks were sure to keep people warm on the wintry days Warrnambool is known for.
Mr Burgess said he was grateful to the response from community members, who were always happy to support local businesses.
"It's a family business that we hope will get bigger and better," he said.
