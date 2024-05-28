No stone left unturned: Avis Quarrell lived a full and beautiful life

Celebrating her 100th birthday was a milestone Avis Quarrell was determined to reach.
And there wasn't much that stood in her way when she set her mind to something, according to son Stephan Quarrell.
Mrs Quarrell passed away at Warrnambool's Mercy Place on Thursday, May 23, 2024 - two months shy of her 101st birthday.
Mr Quarrell said his mother's health had been declining for some time but seeing the smile on her face celebrating her 100th birthday in July last year is something he will never forget.
"After her party she went back to her room and she had her arms folded around the card from Buckingham Palace," he said.
"It was a magnificent moment."
Mrs Quarrell may have lived more than 100 years, but she probably wore even more hats in life than that.
She grew up in Terang as Avis Bellman.
When she was 18, she begged her father to allow her to join the Australian Women's Army Service.
Her dad, who had served in WWI and went onto serve in WWII, wouldn't hear of it.
"When I said I wanted to go, he said 'You can't, war's not for women'," she previously told The Standard. "At that time you were under your parents at 18."
However, her persistence paid off and after a year-long battle, she enlisted.
She loved her time with the army and said it was the most wonderful experience.
One of her roles was as a searchlight operator and she was working on one of the heads when Japanese submarines came into Sydney Harbour in 1942.
Her highlight was the night of her 21st birthday which she celebrated in Sydney with Australian soldiers.
Her mum sent two beautifully decorated cakes which were large enough to share with every soldier and Mrs Quarrell remembers it as the most fabulous birthday celebration she's ever had.
Mrs Quarrell later met and married her husband Basil and moved to a dairy farm in Boorcan with him.
The couple had three children - Anne, Stephan and David.
Mrs Quarrell - and later her children - would help out around the farm as needed.
"Dad always did the milking but us kids and Mum would do the preparation and the cleaning and before we came along mum would help with fencing or chopping wood," Mr Quarrell said.
When her children attended Terang high school, Mrs Quarrell joined the parents committee and helped secure funding for a new hall.
"She was always involved with all of the committees and was always fundraising," Mr Quarrell said.
She also had a love of photography and became an author and a poet.
Mr Quarrell said his mother was an incredible woman and was as fit as a fiddle until recent years.
"Nothing mattered to her other than getting to 100," he said.
"Her doctor Phil Hall told me about six or seven years ago 'she will get to 100 - she has the strongest heart I have ever seen'."
Mrs Quarrell had a love of writing and photography, which led her to create her own business Covell Publications.
She combined her love of the written word and photography to produce a number of tourism publications showcasing the south-west.
"She did all the photography, the design, the text, the distribution - the only thing she didn't do was print them."
Mrs Quarrell loved family above all else and was the proud granny of Jason, Mathew, Joshua, Scott, Michael, Darren, great granny of 20 and was also a great great granny.
Another one of Mrs Quarrell's talents was sewing and she made wedding dresses for her son's wives and her daughter.
Mr Quarrell said he would miss so much about his mother, but most of all he would miss her sense of humour.
"She loved a joke," he said.
Mr Quarrell, who lives in Sunbury, paid tribute to his brother David, who was always at his mother's side when she needed him.
He lives in Warrnambool and was able to visit her regularly.
"My brother has been her rock," he said.
"He put himself second many many times to be there for Mum and I take my hat off to him."
Mrs Quarrell will be laid to rest in Warrnambool on Monday, June 3.
