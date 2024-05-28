First Southern Right whale of the season spotted in south-west waters

The first Southern Right Whale for 2024 has been spotted in south-west waters.
A number of people, including Neil Tonkin, captured photos of a single whale off Cape Nelson on the weekend.
A Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) spokesperson said the sighting was a sign whales were beginning to return to Victoria's coastal waters.
"After spending their summer feeding in the sub-Antarctic waters, the whales return each year from May to October to birth and raise their young," the spokesperson said.
"We encourage the community to help in whale conservation efforts by uploading any photographs and sightings of the visiting whales to the online platform, WhaleFace.
"The information collected helps future research and provides updates on the whales during breeding season."
The first whale off Warrnambool for 2023 was spotted in early June.
The DEECA spokesperson reminded people to keep their distance from whales, which are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975.
People who breach the act can face penalties of more than $3800.
Swimmers and surfers must stay at least 50 metres away from whales, boats must keep at least 200 metres away and jet skis 300 metres away. Aircraft, such as helicopters and drones, must stay outside a 500-metre radius from whales.
The Conservation Regulator investigates reports of people and vessels getting too close to whales and the community can make a report to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
For more information on staying safe around marine mammals, visit: www.wildlife.vic.gov.au/our-wildlife/whales,-dolphins-and-seals/
A vessel exclusion zone will be in place around Warrnambool's Logans Beach from June 1 to October 31.
The Conservation Regulator enforces the exclusion zone, which prevents all powered watercraft, including boats and jet skis, from entering the area between Gaul's Cave and Point Richie.
