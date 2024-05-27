'We want everyone to know the truth': Crash driver has massive brain tumour

A Warrnambool daughter has come to her dad's aid after a stunning medical diagnosis.
Madison Brooks said her concreter dad Gary was involved in a collision with a pedestrian while driving outside the Northpoint supermarket on the morning of Sunday, April 18, 2024.
Ms Brooks said just days after the accident her father was flown to Melbourne where he underwent life-saving surgery to remove a five-centimetre brain tumour.
She said his recovery had been problematic.
"The first thing I want to express is how sorry I am that the pedestrian was injured, and so seriously injured," Ms Brooks said.
"Dad was suffering a serious and terminal medical condition. We couldn't be more apologetic."
Ms Brooks said medical experts had told her her father's life expectancy was only two months before the surgical intervention.
She said her father was now expected to live for more than 12 months.
But, the essential surgery has come at a massive cost.
Ms Brooks said her father was often confused and she was concerned about his quality of life.
He will never drive again.
On top of a range of medical issues, Mr Brooks has also been charged by police over the April accident.
Ms Brooks said her father went to Southwest Healthcare before the collision, but his brain tumour was not diagnosed.
She said that was very unfortunately a missed opportunity.
The police charges, missed diagnostic opportunity and initial media reports of a pedestrian being run down by a driver who drove off had caused Mr Brooks and his family enormous distress.
"We just want everyone to know that's not who my Dad is," Ms Brooks said.
"None of this would have happened but for him suffering from this medical condition.
"It's been very frustrating. We just want everyone to know the truth."
