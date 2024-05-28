'We just know it's doing harm': Expert calls for social media age bans

Social media and a lack of play are leading to more young people feeling anxious than ever, says author and adolescent mental health expert Karen Young.
Mrs Young will present a free talk for parents on 'Building Resilience in Young People' at a Big Life Parent Forum at Warrnambool City Memorial Bowls Club on June 6, 2024 .
She said as more of a child's world was moving online, it was having detrimental effects to their wellbeing and social life.
"As parents... we wouldn't put our kids in an environment and expose them to strangers and let strangers just have free access to them," Mrs Young said.
"That's what we're doing with smartphones and social media."
Mrs Young said children were being exposed to things that made them compare themselves to others.
"They're exposed to information they shouldn't be accessing," she said.
"And it is getting in the way of true social connection, which we know is absolutely necessary to build their capacity to do that.
"We just know it's doing harm."
Mrs Young said parents should be more empowered to reduce their child's access to the internet.
"We really need to question giving smartphones to children," she said.
"One of the things I'd say to parents is put off a smartphone for as long as you can, at least up to, 13, 14, longer if you can.
Mrs Young said social media age restriction laws were "overdue".
"I honestly think it's one of the most important things we need to do for mental health, for relationships and for our kids," she said.
"We're making this whole grubby world available to them through their smartphones.
"If we extend the age, then we say the reason you're getting a smartphone or social media at 16 it's because we trust you can handle it.
"When we're giving it to eight-year-olds... there's not any of that."
