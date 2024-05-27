South-west cycling star in rich vein of form ahead of Paris Olympics

Australian cycling star Grace Brown is in a rich vein of form leading into the 2024 Paris Olympics after clinching the overall win at a three-stage race in north-western France.
The Camperdown export, a 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the women's time trial, took the overall win for the second consecutive year at the Bretagne Ladies Tour, a three-stage UCI 2.1-level race held from May 22-24.
Brown, representing her team FDJ-SUEZ, blitzed the first stage on day one, winning by 52 seconds in the 18-kilometre time trial.
On day two, Brown finished 16 seconds behind in the 138-kilometre road race but still maintained her overall lead.
On the final stage, a 135-kilometre race, the 31-year-old was too strong when it counted to surge ahead with nine kilometres remaining and held off her opponents in the sprint finish to win overall.
It continues a remarkable season so far for Brown, who won the famous Liege-Bastgone-Liege classic in April.
The south-west product, now based between Europe and Australia, also competed in her first Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic back in February as she builds momentum ahead of the Olympics, where she finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo edition in the women's time trial.
The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.
