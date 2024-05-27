'I felt trapped': Your morning news

Happy Tuesday!
journalist Jess Howard
The Standard has been working hard to bring attention to the systemic issue of gendered violence and the experiences of regional women across the country.
Senior journalist Monique Patterson shared the story of a Koroit woman whose former partner was charged after a violent attack about eight years ago.
The support she received from Warrnambool's Emma House in the aftermath of the incident allowed the woman to realise she was a victim and she needed help.
In the city's courtroom, a Warrnambool man admitted burning a woman with an oxygen torch while threatening to kill her. He was jailed for 16 months.
These harrowing stories show the need for real solutions to violence against women, and the importance of our How Many More? campaign.
Meanwhile a report released by Voices of Wannon shows more reliable public transport, more mental health services and rehab services for drug and alcohol addiction are priorities for south-west residents. You can read their requests, below.
Have a good day.
