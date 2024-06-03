'Proud' fisherman reels in top gong for his lobster pot invention

Rock lobster fisherman Gary Ryan's plastic-free crayfish pots have won him an environmental award from a Seafood Industry Victoria ceremony, held in May.
The Warrnambool local said he was thrilled with the recognition which he said should also go to those who inspired him.
"I'm proud and also quite humbled by it," he said.
"I feel it belongs to the group of guys who call ourselves the Vic Pot Project.
"I've come up with a design where right now half my gear is plastic-free and half is the old style to see if what I caught was as good, better or worse than the traditional type of pot.
"The early indication is it's actually better. I want to make refinements, have some built and have them given to a third party to trial."
Mr Ryan said he was first alerted to the amount of microplastics deposited by fishermen about two years ago.
"It was an issue highlighted to me a couple years ago by Colleen Hughson," he said.
"Just the amount of lost fishing gear on the beaches - as soon as I realised we had a problem, myself and a few other guys got together within the industry to come up with an idea to fix it.
"The main plastics we have in the pots are on the neck."
Seafood Industry Victoria chief executive officer Matt Wassnig said the night was an opportunity to celebrate achievements within the industry which was striving to provide locally sourced and responsible seafood.
"We are lucky to have wonderful seafood producers, wholesalers and retailers who go the extra mile to provide Victorians with fresh, healthy and sustainable seafood," Mr Wassnig said.
"It's nice to be able to give back to the industry and celebrate their hard work and efforts."
