Dynamic defensive duo to team up for Hampden league at junior carnival

TWO teenagers from rival Hampden league clubs are ready to team up in the defensive end at representative level.
South Warrnambool's Kimora Calloway and Warrnambool's Kyla Groves are eager to play their part for the Bottle Greens at the Netball Victoria Western Region association championships in Ballarat on Sunday, June 2.
The pair form part of the Danielle McInerney-coached 17 and under team, eager to finish top-two and book a ticket to the state titles in Melbourne a fortnight later.
Calloway, 17, and Groves, 16, enjoy playing alongside each other in the defensive goal ring.
Calloway is likely to play in goal keeper with Groves alongside her in goal defence.
"I am looking forward to working with Kyla, I feel like she's a great defender, always a great reader of the play, always (has) hands over the ball," Calloway said.
"I think we'll be nice and strong because we have nice long arms and we're both pretty dominant in defence."
Groves is equally as excited to work with Calloway.
"I know Kim is always very physical, always going for the high balls and I know she can get around anything," she said.
"It's always good to see the communication between us in the ring."
Calloway - a year 11 student at Emmanuel College - has been involved with South Warrnambool since she was eight.
She now plays in the Roosters' 17 and under and division one sides each Saturday.
"It is so much fun being around the older girls and also having the bottom-agers in 17s, mentoring them as well which is really nice," Calloway said.
"I play goal keeper. Sometimes they throw me out to goal defence but I think I like being in the ring a little bit more."
Groves' netball journey started at Warrnambool and District league club Timboon Demons.
The Timboon P-12 student is now in her second season at Warrnambool, playing in the Blues' 17 and under and division one line-ups.
"It was a bit of a shock at first trying to transition between the leagues, it was a bit of a jump but I really love it," Groves said.
"I think it's definitely a lot more physical, it's a tougher competition, there's a lot of people to compete against."
The defensive pillars are bullish about Hampden's chances of winning the Western Region title.
"We'll come across some hard teams along the way but I feel like our 17s squad will be great," Calloway said.
"I feel like we're really strong all throughout the court, especially in defence, we've got lots of versatility as well. I reckon we'll go the whole way.
"(Cobden's) Nikki (Clover) is great, she is a really strong goal shooter, and we also have (Koroit's) Molly McLaren. She's a great goal attack and is always putting up the long bombs."
Groves, who is excited to see Camperdown midcourter Indi Cameron in action, believes the Bottle Greens are well-connected on court.
"Hopes are really high for us and we're hoping for the win and I think we've got a really good shot," she said.
"We've built those connections previously which is really good to rely on."
Hampden will also have 15 and under championship, 15 and under reserves, 13 and under championship and 13 and under reserves compete at the carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.