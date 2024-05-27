'Life of the party': Tributes flow for former Warrnambool woman Tash Raven

Dozens of people have paid tribute to a former Warrnambool woman who was killed in an alleged hit and run on May 26, 2024.
Tash Raven, 43, was allegedly struck about 12am while walking home from an event in Hervey Bay, where she lived with her 15-year-old son Axl.
Her brother Joshua has set up a GoFundMe and has given The Standard permission to post a link to it.
"Hi I'm Josh, Tash's brother," he wrote.
"I'm setting up this GoFundMe to help Tash's only son Axl.
"We just lost Tash to a reckless driver who hit and killed her while walking home, leaving behind Axl with no parents left.
"I'm asking if anyone can help big or small to go towards giving Tash a proper send off and making sure we can support Axl moving forward and help set him up.
"I'm a little lost for words at the moment and just hoping we can get the community around Axl and make sure we can support him as much as possible."
Bay Power Australian Football Club posted about Tash's death on its Facebook page.
"The Bay Power Australian Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of current member Tash Raven," the post said.
"The club is devastated by her passing, and is thinking of her family, friends and the wider Bay Power Community at this difficult time.
"Tash will be remembered by all as a hard working volunteer, bubbly personality and life of the party.
"We at Bay Power AFC send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. It's at times like these that football clubs stand together and are there to comfort each other and unite as a whole.
"Rest In Peace Tash."
Josh also shared a tribute to his sister on his Facebook page.
"Gone way too soon. RIP big sis, enjoy seeing grandma and grandpa again."
Dozens of people also left messages on Tash's Facebook page.
"Too beautiful of a soul taken too soon, fly high Tash," one person wrote.
"Rest in peace you beautiful, amazing woman."
On Monday afternoon, May 27, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $14,000.
A 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences relating to her death, including manslaughter and driving without a licence.
