'It's nice to get a bit of reward': Export eyes more AFL opportunities

A Hampden league export who played a crucial role for the GWS Giants in front of friends and family on Saturday night says he is hopeful the performance will set him up after the bye.
Port Fairy product Toby McMullin, in his second season at AFL level, was a bright spark for the Giants after coming on as the substitute for injured midfielder Stephen Coniglio during the thrilling win against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.
It was McMullin's second game of the season after starting the year in the AFL line-up on Opening Round.
The 19-year-old, from just 40 per cent game time, registered an equal game-high nine tackles playing through the midfield as he provided a spark and a hard-edge late in the contest which saw the Giants snap a three-game losing streak.
"It was a pretty important game, so it was great to get the win and to come back in to the side," he told The Standard.
"It was nice to have family at the game too. We had a fair crew from Port (Fairy) come down as well to the game which was nice too.
"It's nice to be able to go on and have an impact. I enjoyed playing midfield, I just wanted to play my role and give us a chance in there.
"Last year it was almost the exact same game that helped turn us around so it was an important win for the boys. I feel like when we're on the road we grow closer, it's tough but we're a close group so it makes it even better."
The powerful athlete, son of former Collingwood and Essendon player Ian, said it was a bit of a strange feeling being a substitute, especially in such a high-pressure game.
"It's a weird one, the sub, you do your warm up and then you're kind of just sitting there and waiting, not knowing what's going to happen," he said.
"Cogs (Coniglio) hurt himself early on in the game and then went back on for a bit. It's hard to describe it in a way but I've done it a few times now so I'm getting used to it.
"You've got fresh legs so that helps. It does make it a bit easier."
McMullin - who played a game of Hampden league senior footy in 2022 and was a talented cricketer with Port Fairy as a junior - is coming off strong form in the VFL after pushing up into the middle.
He said while it wasn't ideal to see his teammates go down with injury, potential opportunities after the bye this weekend were beneficial for the club and himself.
The Giants next play on June 8 against Hawthorn in Tasmania.
"It's been a bit of a grind at times in the VFL, but it's nice to get a bit of reward so it's a nice feeling to get back in," he said.
"I've spent a lot of time playing that half-forward role and it's been a bit of a new thing going into the midfield. There's opportunities to go anywhere.
"You never want your teammates to get injured but it does give us younger guys on the list a chance to get some experience at AFL level.
"Hopefully I can maintain my spot, but who knows."
He said he was embracing the Sydney lifestyle, the warmer weather and being on a journey with his teammates, the majority of which have also come from interstate.
"I'm loving it, the weather is unreal up here compared to Melbourne, it gets a bit interesting down there," he said.
"I'm living with a good bunch of fellas, it's a good house and set-up for me. The club's culture is in such a good spot at the moment.
"I'm really settled and happy up here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.